D.C. area restaurants celebrate spring food holidays, Easter
April 7 is National Beer Day, commemorating the signing of the Cullen-Harrison Act, which legalized the sale of beer, on March 22, 1933. Red's Table will celebrate National Beer Day from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. by offering discounted draft beer specials for lunch and dinner.
Reston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chantilly Music Thread (May '16)
|Mar 18
|VADem
|3
|Herndon looks to rid area of day laborers (Aug '08)
|Mar 12
|Meli1981
|28
|Medications available now
|Mar 4
|fghkkio
|1
|Review: Avian Medical Ctr - Sayed Masood DVM (Jun '11)
|Jan '17
|Fido
|5
|Apartment for lease transfer (1bd/1bath)
|Dec '16
|Deepreddy
|1
|5 wines to drink as the leaves fall (Oct '15)
|Dec '16
|Farm Boy
|14
|Attorney General: Hate crimes are stain on Amer...
|Dec '16
|Speedieg
|1
