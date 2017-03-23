Audio Visual Engineer/ Designer | Pra...

Audio Visual Engineer/ Designer | Pragmatics, Inc.

Would you like to perform rewarding work while contributing to the success of an established, growing company? Pragmatics, Inc. is seeking an Audio Visual Engineer for our either our Williamsburg or Reston, VA office. Background: The Enterprise Classroom Program establishes a modernized classroom that typically converts a resident analog classroom into a digital environment.

