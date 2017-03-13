500 marchers protest RTC paid parking

500 marchers protest RTC paid parking

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 10 Read more: Fairfax Times

Protestors display signs criticizing Boston Properties' paid parking system at Reston Town Center prior to a march organized by community members.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfax Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Reston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Herndon looks to rid area of day laborers (Aug '08) Mar 12 Meli1981 28
Medications available now Mar 4 fghkkio 1
Review: Avian Medical Ctr - Sayed Masood DVM (Jun '11) Jan '17 Fido 5
Apartment for lease transfer (1bd/1bath) Dec '16 Deepreddy 1
News 5 wines to drink as the leaves fall (Oct '15) Dec '16 Farm Boy 14
News Attorney General: Hate crimes are stain on Amer... Dec '16 Speedieg 1
News Mark Zetts Honored for - Selfless Devotion' to ... Dec '16 Webster 2
See all Reston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Reston Forum Now

Reston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Reston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Reston, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,570 • Total comments across all topics: 279,617,923

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC