2 women sentenced for raising money online for al-Shabab

Two women who used an internet chat room to raise several thousand dollars for the Somali militant group al-Shabab have been sentenced to prison. Muna Osman Jama, 36, of Reston, Virginia, and Hinda Osman Dhirane, 46, of Kent, Washington, had previously been convicted of providing support to a terrorist organization.

