Woman is killed by vehicle in pedestrian accident

Thursday Feb 23 Read more: The Washington Post

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Thursday evening along a major thoroughfare in Reston, Fairfax County police said. The woman was fatally injured at Reston Parkway and South Lakes Drive before 7 p.m., according to a tweet from the county police Twitter account.

