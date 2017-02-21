The Industrial Internet Consortium Hosts Industrial Internet Innovation Forum
The Industrial Internet Consortium , the global, member-supported organization that promotes the accelerated growth of the Industrial Internet of Things , will host the Industrial Internet Innovation Forum , a public forum designed to assist organizations in developing their IIoT strategy. and Thingswise will share their insights and the strategic tools they have collaborated that enable organizations to plan, develop and securely deliver successful industrial Internet systems across industries.
