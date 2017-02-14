St. Patrick's Day Comes Early in Herndon

Get ready to get your green on a bit early for St. Patrick's Day as Seamus Kennedy, Irish songwriter, guitarist and comedian, makes a concert stop in Herndon during his East Coast tour. The Folk Club of Reston/Herndon will present Kennedy's performance on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Amphora's Diner Delux, 1151 Elden St., Herndon as part of its third Tuesday Concert Series.

