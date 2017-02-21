Reston Girl Scout Pursues Badge Repai...

Reston Girl Scout Pursues Badge Repairing Mount Vernon Trail

Sathiya Kannan, a Girl Scout from Reston, will be repairing one of the bridges on the Mount Vernon Trail in Alexandria on Saturday, March 25, as a Silver Award Project for scouting. Kannan, who goes to school in Herndon, is part of a team of National Park Service volunteers that day that will be working on the bridge from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. near the Belle-Haven parking lot.

