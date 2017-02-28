Object Management Group Co-Hosts 5th Annual Business Architecture Innovation Summit
The Object Management Group , an international, open membership, not-for-profit technology standards consortium, today announced it will co-host the fifth annual Business Architecture Innovation Summit with the Business Architecture Guild from Tuesday, March 21 through Wednesday, March 22 at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Reston, Virginia. This event features business practitioners and experts from around the world who will discuss business architecture's role in a cross-section of industries.
