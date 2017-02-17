NPES Announces Publication of Nine In...

NPES Announces Publication of Nine International Standards

RESTON, Va. - February 20, 2017 - NPES The Association for Suppliers of Printing, Publishing and Converting Technologies announces the publication of nine International Standards developed for the printing and publishing industry by the International Organization for Standardization Technical Committee 130 .

