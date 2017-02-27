Leaders in IIoT Security Standards to Meet at DC Event in March
The Object Management Group , an international, open membership, not-for-profit technology standards consortium, today announced it will hold the OMG Standards at Work in the IIoT - Focus on Security complimentary event on Wednesday, March 22 from 1:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. ET at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Reston, Virginia. Experts and OMG Task Force chairs will weigh in about the latest security trends and the role that OMG standards play in making the Industrial Internet of Things safe, secure and reliable.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.
Add your comments below
Reston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Avian Medical Ctr - Sayed Masood DVM (Jun '11)
|Jan '17
|Fido
|5
|Apartment for lease transfer (1bd/1bath)
|Dec '16
|Deepreddy
|1
|5 wines to drink as the leaves fall (Oct '15)
|Dec '16
|Farm Boy
|14
|Attorney General: Hate crimes are stain on Amer...
|Dec '16
|Speedieg
|1
|Mark Zetts Honored for - Selfless Devotion' to ...
|Dec '16
|Webster
|2
|10:10pm
|Oct '16
|Nicolecouch92
|1
|ghost on Lawyers Rd (Feb '14)
|Oct '16
|boo
|6
Find what you want!
Search Reston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC