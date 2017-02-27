Leaders in IIoT Security Standards to Meet at DC Event in March

The Object Management Group , an international, open membership, not-for-profit technology standards consortium, today announced it will hold the OMG Standards at Work in the IIoT - Focus on Security complimentary event on Wednesday, March 22 from 1:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. ET at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Reston, Virginia. Experts and OMG Task Force chairs will weigh in about the latest security trends and the role that OMG standards play in making the Industrial Internet of Things safe, secure and reliable.

