Healthy Lifestyles Find 'New Year - New You' Program at Herndon, VA Hotel

Stay healthy while you travel to Herndon, Virginia at Residence Inn Herndon Reston, now offering a New Year - New You program. Click here for high-resolution version / EINPresswire.com / -- HERNDON, VA-- - Helping guests keep their healthy lifestyles on track while away from home a Herndon, Virginia hotel is kicking off 2017 promoting the benefits of extended-stay accommodations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.