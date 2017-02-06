George Mason University partners with...

George Mason University partners with Revature

Next Story Prev Story
28 min ago Read more: University Business

George Mason University, Virginia's largest public research university, and Revature, a leading technology talent development company, today announced a strategic partnership to provide Mason students with free hands-on technology training that will prepare them to fill critical gaps in the Northern Virginia workforce. Revature will offer intensive online and on-site coding programs to teach Mason students - and recent Mason graduates - the diverse technology skills needed to help companies increasingly seeking employees with enterprise-level coding skills and mastery in new methodologies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at University Business.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Reston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Avian Medical Ctr - Sayed Masood DVM (Jun '11) Jan '17 Fido 5
Apartment for lease transfer (1bd/1bath) Dec '16 Deepreddy 1
News 5 wines to drink as the leaves fall (Oct '15) Dec '16 Farm Boy 14
News Attorney General: Hate crimes are stain on Amer... Dec '16 Speedieg 1
News Mark Zetts Honored for - Selfless Devotion' to ... Dec '16 Webster 2
10:10pm Oct '16 Nicolecouch92 1
ghost on Lawyers Rd (Feb '14) Oct '16 boo 6
See all Reston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Reston Forum Now

Reston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Reston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Reston, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,330 • Total comments across all topics: 278,634,627

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC