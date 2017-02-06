George Mason University partners with Revature

George Mason University, Virginia's largest public research university, and Revature, a leading technology talent development company, today announced a strategic partnership to provide Mason students with free hands-on technology training that will prepare them to fill critical gaps in the Northern Virginia workforce. Revature will offer intensive online and on-site coding programs to teach Mason students - and recent Mason graduates - the diverse technology skills needed to help companies increasingly seeking employees with enterprise-level coding skills and mastery in new methodologies.

