George Mason University partners with Revature
George Mason University, Virginia's largest public research university, and Revature, a leading technology talent development company, today announced a strategic partnership to provide Mason students with free hands-on technology training that will prepare them to fill critical gaps in the Northern Virginia workforce. Revature will offer intensive online and on-site coding programs to teach Mason students - and recent Mason graduates - the diverse technology skills needed to help companies increasingly seeking employees with enterprise-level coding skills and mastery in new methodologies.
