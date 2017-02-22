Ed Hammond, Ph.D., FACMI, Director, D...

Ed Hammond, Ph.D., FACMI, Director, Duke Center for Health Informatics, To Keynote March DC Healthcare and Business Process Modeling Workshop The Object Management Group , an international, open membership, not-for-profit technology standards consortium, today announced it will hold the Business Process Modeling in Healthcare Workshop on March 20 from 8:45 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Reston, Virginia. The workshop is focused on establishing an approach to allow for workflows - specifically clinical workflows - to be shared among provider organizations allowing them to ingest, adapt, and evolve those processes to embrace emerging best clinical practice, and to perform continuous improvement.

