Ed Hammond, Ph.D., FACMI, Director, Duke Center for Health Informatics, To Keynote March DC Healthcare and Business Process Modeling Workshop The Object Management Group , an international, open membership, not-for-profit technology standards consortium, today announced it will hold the Business Process Modeling in Healthcare Workshop on March 20 from 8:45 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Reston, Virginia. The workshop is focused on establishing an approach to allow for workflows - specifically clinical workflows - to be shared among provider organizations allowing them to ingest, adapt, and evolve those processes to embrace emerging best clinical practice, and to perform continuous improvement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.