CoreSite Expands in Washington D.C. Market with New DC2 Data Center

The 10-year lease - with renewal rights of three, 5-year extensions at specified rental rates - is for 25,000 square feet of shell capacity. CoreSite expects to commence construction during the second quarter of 2017, and deliver the 25,000 square feet, with a likely critical capacity of approximately 2 MW, during the fourth quarter of 2017, at an estimated cost of approximately $20 million.

