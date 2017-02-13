A Virginia woman hopes her funny coloring book will ease the sting of divorce
Debbie MacDougall has been getting divorced for the past six years, as her complicated case makes its way through the courts. Facebook's relationship status options come up short when it comes to Debbie MacDougall .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Reston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Avian Medical Ctr - Sayed Masood DVM (Jun '11)
|Jan '17
|Fido
|5
|Apartment for lease transfer (1bd/1bath)
|Dec '16
|Deepreddy
|1
|5 wines to drink as the leaves fall (Oct '15)
|Dec '16
|Farm Boy
|14
|Attorney General: Hate crimes are stain on Amer...
|Dec '16
|Speedieg
|1
|Mark Zetts Honored for - Selfless Devotion' to ...
|Dec '16
|Webster
|2
|10:10pm
|Oct '16
|Nicolecouch92
|1
|ghost on Lawyers Rd (Feb '14)
|Oct '16
|boo
|6
Find what you want!
Search Reston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC