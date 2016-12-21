Updated ACR Appropriateness Criteria Cover 1,100+ Clinical Indications
Reston, VA - ACR Appropriateness Criteria A have been updated to cover 227 topics with more than 1,100 clinical indications. These continuously reviewed evidence-based guidelines help health care providers choose the most appropriate medical imaging exam for a specific clinical condition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Reston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Apartment for lease transfer (1bd/1bath)
|Dec 16
|Deepreddy
|1
|5 wines to drink as the leaves fall (Oct '15)
|Dec 14
|Farm Boy
|14
|Attorney General: Hate crimes are stain on Amer...
|Dec 13
|Speedieg
|1
|Mark Zetts Honored for - Selfless Devotion' to ...
|Dec 10
|Webster
|2
|10:10pm
|Oct '16
|Nicolecouch92
|1
|ghost on Lawyers Rd (Feb '14)
|Oct '16
|boo
|6
|The Latest: Trump vows to expand 'depleted' arm...
|Oct '16
|iamcuriousnow
|5
Find what you want!
Search Reston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC