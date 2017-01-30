Scores of demonstrators rally against...

Scores of demonstrators rally against Trump refugee ban in front of White House, at US airports

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Journal Gazette

Hundreds of demonstrators rallied outside the White House on Sunday afternoon protesting against President Donald Trump's refugee ban, which stranded scores of travelers at U.S. airports Saturday before being partially lifted by a federal judge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Reston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Avian Medical Ctr - Sayed Masood DVM (Jun '11) Jan 4 Fido 5
Apartment for lease transfer (1bd/1bath) Dec '16 Deepreddy 1
News 5 wines to drink as the leaves fall (Oct '15) Dec '16 Farm Boy 14
News Attorney General: Hate crimes are stain on Amer... Dec '16 Speedieg 1
News Mark Zetts Honored for - Selfless Devotion' to ... Dec '16 Webster 2
10:10pm Oct '16 Nicolecouch92 1
ghost on Lawyers Rd (Feb '14) Oct '16 boo 6
See all Reston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Reston Forum Now

Reston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Reston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iraq
  4. Syria
  5. China
 

Reston, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,177 • Total comments across all topics: 278,399,126

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC