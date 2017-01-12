Rail in Reston, Great While It Worked

Remember that thrill in Reston in July 2014 when the Silver Line station at Wiehle Avenue finally opened? After 45 years waiting for rail down the middle of the toll road, we had our own train station! We boarded a train that very first afternoon and rode it to the other end of the line-Largo. We stopped at Eastern Market, which we'd never visited, and on the way home, we stopped in Tysons Corner for a nice dinner at Coastal Flats.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alexandria Gazette-Packet.