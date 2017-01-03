Radiology Residents and Fellows: Shap...

Radiology Residents and Fellows: Shape the Future, Apply for RLI Summit Scholarships

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: Newswise

Reston, VA - Radiology residents and fellows who want to ensure quality, elevate service, deliver extraordinary patient care and develop thriving practices may apply for scholarships to attend this year's Radiology Leadership Institute A Summit . The RLI Summit, which will be held Sept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Reston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Avian Medical Ctr - Sayed Masood DVM (Jun '11) Jan 4 Fido 5
Apartment for lease transfer (1bd/1bath) Dec 16 Deepreddy 1
News 5 wines to drink as the leaves fall (Oct '15) Dec 14 Farm Boy 14
News Attorney General: Hate crimes are stain on Amer... Dec 13 Speedieg 1
News Mark Zetts Honored for - Selfless Devotion' to ... Dec 10 Webster 2
10:10pm Oct '16 Nicolecouch92 1
ghost on Lawyers Rd (Feb '14) Oct '16 boo 6
See all Reston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Reston Forum Now

Reston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Reston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Reston, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,273 • Total comments across all topics: 277,746,267

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC