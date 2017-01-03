PI-RADS Named Best Clinical Research Paper by European Urology

Reston, VA - An article promoting standardized imaging efforts to improve diagnosis and treatment of prostate cancer has been selected as the best clinical research paper published in European Urology. " PI-RADS Prostate Imaging - Reporting and Data System: 2015, Version 2 ," written by members of the MR Prostate Imaging Reporting and Data System Steering Committee, was published last January in the official journal of the European Association of Urology .

