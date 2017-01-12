Perfect Sense nabs $22 mln from Carrick

Perfect Sense nabs $22 mln from Carrick

Reston, Virginia-based Perfect Sense, a tech companies that helps businesses build digital experiences for their customers, has raised $22 million in funding. The investor was Carrick Capital Partners .

