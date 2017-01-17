Parking Violators at Reston Town Cent...

Parking Violators at Reston Town Center Could Face Barnacle

Next Story Prev Story
45 min ago Read more: NBC Washington

Visitors to the Reston Town Center, in Reston, Virginia, are complaining that parking fees are too high, but they could face the Barnacle if they run up too many unpaid parking violations. The Barnacle , also known as the Bumble Bee, is an immobilization device that attached to the windshield of a vehicle with suction cups, preventing the driver from leaving the scene.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Washington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Reston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Avian Medical Ctr - Sayed Masood DVM (Jun '11) Jan 4 Fido 5
Apartment for lease transfer (1bd/1bath) Dec '16 Deepreddy 1
News 5 wines to drink as the leaves fall (Oct '15) Dec '16 Farm Boy 14
News Attorney General: Hate crimes are stain on Amer... Dec '16 Speedieg 1
News Mark Zetts Honored for - Selfless Devotion' to ... Dec '16 Webster 2
10:10pm Oct '16 Nicolecouch92 1
ghost on Lawyers Rd (Feb '14) Oct '16 boo 6
See all Reston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Reston Forum Now

Reston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Reston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Reston, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,485 • Total comments across all topics: 278,002,081

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC