Parking Violators at Reston Town Center Could Face Barnacle
Visitors to the Reston Town Center, in Reston, Virginia, are complaining that parking fees are too high, but they could face the Barnacle if they run up too many unpaid parking violations. The Barnacle , also known as the Bumble Bee, is an immobilization device that attached to the windshield of a vehicle with suction cups, preventing the driver from leaving the scene.
