Oracle Reveals New Build-out of Oracle Cloud in 2017

Tuesday Jan 17

The regional expansion of Oracle's cloud geography will include London, Turkey and Reston, Va., which are expected to come online by mid-2017. Oracle may have been late to the cloud party six or seven years ago, but it's apparently looking at other cloud competitors in the rear-view mirror when it comes to global expansion.

