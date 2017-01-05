Northwell Health takes $1M stake in telehealth firm

Northwell Health's venture capital arm has invested $1 million in Avizia , a telemedicine provider based in Reston, Va., and plans to both use the service and seek to market it to other providers. The two plan to "expand the depth and reach" of Northwell's telehealth service, while also reaching out to providers around the nation Telehealth is being used more widely lately, due to changes in regulations allowing doctors to practice medicine remotely, improvements in technology and efforts to save money while easing access to expertise.

