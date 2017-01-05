Northwell Health takes $1M stake in t...

Northwell Health takes $1M stake in telehealth firm

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 5 Read more: Long Island Business News

Northwell Health's venture capital arm has invested $1 million in Avizia , a telemedicine provider based in Reston, Va., and plans to both use the service and seek to market it to other providers. The two plan to "expand the depth and reach" of Northwell's telehealth service, while also reaching out to providers around the nation Telehealth is being used more widely lately, due to changes in regulations allowing doctors to practice medicine remotely, improvements in technology and efforts to save money while easing access to expertise.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Long Island Business News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Reston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Avian Medical Ctr - Sayed Masood DVM (Jun '11) Jan 4 Fido 5
Apartment for lease transfer (1bd/1bath) Dec 16 Deepreddy 1
News 5 wines to drink as the leaves fall (Oct '15) Dec 14 Farm Boy 14
News Attorney General: Hate crimes are stain on Amer... Dec '16 Speedieg 1
News Mark Zetts Honored for - Selfless Devotion' to ... Dec '16 Webster 2
10:10pm Oct '16 Nicolecouch92 1
ghost on Lawyers Rd (Feb '14) Oct '16 boo 6
See all Reston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Reston Forum Now

Reston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Reston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Sudan
 

Reston, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,192 • Total comments across all topics: 277,872,119

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC