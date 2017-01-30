New International Study Paves the Way for Better Understanding of...
Reston, VA, January 30, 2017 - The age of onset of anorexia nervosa is decreasing, resulting in more children being diagnosed with eating disorders. In an effort to better understand eating problems in children, researchers analyzed data from psychiatrists and pediatricians in Australia, Canada, and the United Kingdom.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.
Add your comments below
Reston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Avian Medical Ctr - Sayed Masood DVM (Jun '11)
|Jan 4
|Fido
|5
|Apartment for lease transfer (1bd/1bath)
|Dec '16
|Deepreddy
|1
|5 wines to drink as the leaves fall (Oct '15)
|Dec '16
|Farm Boy
|14
|Attorney General: Hate crimes are stain on Amer...
|Dec '16
|Speedieg
|1
|Mark Zetts Honored for - Selfless Devotion' to ...
|Dec '16
|Webster
|2
|10:10pm
|Oct '16
|Nicolecouch92
|1
|ghost on Lawyers Rd (Feb '14)
|Oct '16
|boo
|6
Find what you want!
Search Reston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC