Kanne Selected as First ACR Choosing ...

Kanne Selected as First ACR Choosing Wisely Champion

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Newswise

Reston, VA - The American College of Radiology has named Jeffrey P. Kanne, MD, the College's first "champion" in the American Board of Internal Medicine Foundation Choosing Wisely Champions program . Kanne is professor, chief of thoracic imaging and radiology and vice chair of quality and safety at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health in Madison.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Reston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Avian Medical Ctr - Sayed Masood DVM (Jun '11) Jan 4 Fido 5
Apartment for lease transfer (1bd/1bath) Dec 16 Deepreddy 1
News 5 wines to drink as the leaves fall (Oct '15) Dec 14 Farm Boy 14
News Attorney General: Hate crimes are stain on Amer... Dec 13 Speedieg 1
News Mark Zetts Honored for - Selfless Devotion' to ... Dec '16 Webster 2
10:10pm Oct '16 Nicolecouch92 1
ghost on Lawyers Rd (Feb '14) Oct '16 boo 6
See all Reston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Reston Forum Now

Reston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Reston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Reston, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,137 • Total comments across all topics: 277,783,129

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC