Kanne Selected as First ACR Choosing Wisely Champion
Reston, VA - The American College of Radiology has named Jeffrey P. Kanne, MD, the College's first "champion" in the American Board of Internal Medicine Foundation Choosing Wisely Champions program . Kanne is professor, chief of thoracic imaging and radiology and vice chair of quality and safety at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health in Madison.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.
Add your comments below
Reston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Avian Medical Ctr - Sayed Masood DVM (Jun '11)
|Jan 4
|Fido
|5
|Apartment for lease transfer (1bd/1bath)
|Dec 16
|Deepreddy
|1
|5 wines to drink as the leaves fall (Oct '15)
|Dec 14
|Farm Boy
|14
|Attorney General: Hate crimes are stain on Amer...
|Dec 13
|Speedieg
|1
|Mark Zetts Honored for - Selfless Devotion' to ...
|Dec '16
|Webster
|2
|10:10pm
|Oct '16
|Nicolecouch92
|1
|ghost on Lawyers Rd (Feb '14)
|Oct '16
|boo
|6
Find what you want!
Search Reston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC