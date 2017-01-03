JACR Names "Best of 2016" Articles Advancing Radiology

Reston, VA - The Journal of the American College of Radiology announced four "Best of 2016" articles that enhance the quality of radiologists' work. "Chosen by members of the JACR editorial board, these original peer-reviewed articles highlight the journal's four key areas of interest: health services research and policy, clinical practice management, leadership, and training and education," said Bruce J. Hillman, MD, FACR, JACR founding editor-in-chief.

