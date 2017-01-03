JACR Names "Best of 2016" Articles Ad...

JACR Names "Best of 2016" Articles Advancing Radiology

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Newswise

Reston, VA - The Journal of the American College of Radiology announced four "Best of 2016" articles that enhance the quality of radiologists' work. "Chosen by members of the JACR editorial board, these original peer-reviewed articles highlight the journal's four key areas of interest: health services research and policy, clinical practice management, leadership, and training and education," said Bruce J. Hillman, MD, FACR, JACR founding editor-in-chief.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Reston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Avian Medical Ctr - Sayed Masood DVM (Jun '11) 8 hr Fido 5
Apartment for lease transfer (1bd/1bath) Dec 16 Deepreddy 1
News 5 wines to drink as the leaves fall (Oct '15) Dec 14 Farm Boy 14
News Attorney General: Hate crimes are stain on Amer... Dec 13 Speedieg 1
News Mark Zetts Honored for - Selfless Devotion' to ... Dec 10 Webster 2
10:10pm Oct '16 Nicolecouch92 1
ghost on Lawyers Rd (Feb '14) Oct '16 boo 6
See all Reston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Reston Forum Now

Reston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Reston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. General Motors
  5. Haiti
 

Reston, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,999 • Total comments across all topics: 277,593,969

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC