Fairfax Lawmakers' Last Call for Input

More than 80 Fairfax County residents spoke directly to members of the Fairfax delegation to the General Assembly at a public hearing on Jan. 7 at the Fairfax County Government Center. Sharon Bulova and Fairfax County Public School Board vice chair Jane Strauss said the Virginia Retirement System rates were accelerated by one year last year, which increases the costs for FCPS by more than $25 million in FY 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alexandria Gazette-Packet.