Fairfax: Board Approves 2018-2022 Capital Improvement Program
The FCPS School Board unanimously approved a new Capital Improvement Program covering FY2018-2022 at its business meeting Jan. 26. The five-year program is updated annually with enrollment projections and capacity calculations, and lays out plans for new construction, renovations and other capacity-increasing work to accommodate the growing student body. - This year, Fairfax County Public Schools experienced one of the smallest annual enrollment increases in nearly a decade: 1,368 students, compared to the average of 2,400 since the 2008-09 school year, bringing the total to 187,202.
