A map of the Reston Transit Station Areas that would be subject to the funding proposal. The Wiehle-Reston East and Reston Town Center TSAs are located along both sides of the Dulles Airport Access Road and Dulles Toll Road from the Virginia Department of Transportation owned storage facility to the east, Hunter Mill Road on the southeast and Fairfax County Parkway on the west.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alexandria Gazette-Packet.