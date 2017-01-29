Demonstrators rally against Trump refugee ban in front of White House, at airports
President Donald Trump's sweeping executive order to suspend refugee arrivals and impose tough controls on travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries was met with protests at U.S. airports. Hundreds of demonstrators rallied outside the White House on Sunday afternoon protesting against President Donald Trump 's refugee ban, which stranded scores of travelers at U.S. airports Saturday before being partially lifted by a federal judge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Add your comments below
Reston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Avian Medical Ctr - Sayed Masood DVM (Jun '11)
|Jan 4
|Fido
|5
|Apartment for lease transfer (1bd/1bath)
|Dec '16
|Deepreddy
|1
|5 wines to drink as the leaves fall (Oct '15)
|Dec '16
|Farm Boy
|14
|Attorney General: Hate crimes are stain on Amer...
|Dec '16
|Speedieg
|1
|Mark Zetts Honored for - Selfless Devotion' to ...
|Dec '16
|Webster
|2
|10:10pm
|Oct '16
|Nicolecouch92
|1
|ghost on Lawyers Rd (Feb '14)
|Oct '16
|boo
|6
Find what you want!
Search Reston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC