Changing U.S. Immigration Rules Loaded With Economic Baggage an hour ago

President Donald Trump spent his first week making good on even his most controversial campaign promises when it comes to immigration, leaving business leaders questioning what comes next and what it could mean for the U.S. economy. Last week, the new commander in chief suspended visa issuance in seven majority-Muslim countries - Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen - for 90 days as visa vetting rules are reviewed.

