Berico Technologies Awarded DIAa s EAADS Task Order Through E-SITE Contract Vehicle
The work on this task order will focus on DIA's cloud migration and cloud management strategy and services across multiple communities of interest application portfolios. This work is critical to advancing DIA's transition to Intelligence Community Information Technology Enterprise and will support capability improvement, data migration, capacity planning, and systems engineering for enterprise operations.
