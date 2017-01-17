ACR Sponsorship Introduces Radiology to Medical Students
"During this eight-week summer internship, medical students work side by side with experienced radiologists in academic or private practices, gaining first-hand clinical and research experience," said Katarzyna Macura, MD, PhD, FACR, chair of the ACR Commission for Women and General Diversity . As part of the program, medical students will prepare and defend poster presentations at the National Medical Association annual convention and attend the ACR 2018 annual meeting.
