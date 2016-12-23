Whole Foods managers sue chain after being fired for allegedly stealing bonuses
Whole Foods stores are packed with customers ahead of Christmas, but it has also been an eventful legal season for the chain in the Washington region, where nine managers were fired for allegedly stealing bonuses and at least two lawsuits were filed against the company in recent weeks. The company announced last week that nine D.C.-area store managers were fired after being accused of tampering with store bonuses paid to employees.
