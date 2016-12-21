Where to catch holiday spirit around Reston
The Reston area, as well as neighboring Herndon, is full of opportunities to enjoy holiday musical performances through the end of December. With Christmas Day just two weeks away, here are a number of ways to ring in the holiday spirit between now and then.
Reston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Apartment for lease transfer (1bd/1bath)
|Dec 16
|Deepreddy
|1
|5 wines to drink as the leaves fall (Oct '15)
|Dec 14
|Farm Boy
|14
|Attorney General: Hate crimes are stain on Amer...
|Dec 13
|Speedieg
|1
|Mark Zetts Honored for - Selfless Devotion' to ...
|Dec 10
|Webster
|2
|10:10pm
|Oct '16
|Nicolecouch92
|1
|ghost on Lawyers Rd (Feb '14)
|Oct '16
|boo
|6
|The Latest: Trump vows to expand 'depleted' arm...
|Oct '16
|iamcuriousnow
|5
