U.S. suit over Va. countya s mosque r...

U.S. suit over Va. countya s mosque rejection raises question: Will Trump team do same?

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: Bellingham Herald

The Justice Department's announcement late Monday that it is suing for discrimination a Virginia county that's blocking the construction of a mosque illustrates the difficulties of building an Islamic center in an anti-Muslim political climate. The stalled mosque project in Culpeper County, 70 miles southeast of Washington, is part of a nationwide rash of similar cases in which Muslim groups seeking permits for houses of worship find technical obstacles from local officials or residents who are hostile toward Islam, according to advocacy groups, news reports and federal case files.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Reston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Apartment for lease transfer (1bd/1bath) Dec 16 Deepreddy 1
News 5 wines to drink as the leaves fall (Oct '15) Dec 14 Farm Boy 14
News Attorney General: Hate crimes are stain on Amer... Dec 13 Speedieg 1
News Mark Zetts Honored for - Selfless Devotion' to ... Dec 10 Webster 2
10:10pm Oct '16 Nicolecouch92 1
ghost on Lawyers Rd (Feb '14) Oct '16 boo 6
News The Latest: Trump vows to expand 'depleted' arm... Oct '16 iamcuriousnow 5
See all Reston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Reston Forum Now

Reston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Reston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Reston, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,083 • Total comments across all topics: 277,299,110

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC