U.S. suit over Va. countya s mosque rejection raises question: Will Trump team do same?

The Justice Department's announcement late Monday that it is suing for discrimination a Virginia county that's blocking the construction of a mosque illustrates the difficulties of building an Islamic center in an anti-Muslim political climate. The stalled mosque project in Culpeper County, 70 miles southeast of Washington, is part of a nationwide rash of similar cases in which Muslim groups seeking permits for houses of worship find technical obstacles from local officials or residents who are hostile toward Islam, according to advocacy groups, news reports and federal case files.

