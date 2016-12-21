The Academy for Eating Disorders Advocates for Early Intervention and ...

Reston, VA, December 14, 2016 - Morristown, New Jersey, Judge Paul Armstrong made headlines in the case of a 29-year-old woman with a longstanding diagnosis of anorexia nervosa. The judge ruled that the woman, identified only as A.G., had a right to choose palliative care as opposed to force-feeding through a nasogastric tube in conjunction with an experimental program of Ketamine as recommended by the Department of Human Services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.