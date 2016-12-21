The Academy for Eating Disorders Advocates for Early Intervention and ...
Reston, VA, December 14, 2016 - Morristown, New Jersey, Judge Paul Armstrong made headlines in the case of a 29-year-old woman with a longstanding diagnosis of anorexia nervosa. The judge ruled that the woman, identified only as A.G., had a right to choose palliative care as opposed to force-feeding through a nasogastric tube in conjunction with an experimental program of Ketamine as recommended by the Department of Human Services.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.
Add your comments below
Reston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Apartment for lease transfer (1bd/1bath)
|Dec 16
|Deepreddy
|1
|5 wines to drink as the leaves fall (Oct '15)
|Dec 14
|Farm Boy
|14
|Attorney General: Hate crimes are stain on Amer...
|Dec 13
|Speedieg
|1
|Mark Zetts Honored for - Selfless Devotion' to ...
|Dec 10
|Webster
|2
|10:10pm
|Oct '16
|Nicolecouch92
|1
|ghost on Lawyers Rd (Feb '14)
|Oct '16
|boo
|6
|The Latest: Trump vows to expand 'depleted' arm...
|Oct '16
|iamcuriousnow
|5
Find what you want!
Search Reston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC