State makes dent in Medicaid backlog

The backlog of Medicaid applications and other paperwork has been reduced by more than two-thirds since late last month, Department of Human Services Director Cindy Gillespie said Wednesday. In a letter to Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Gillespie said the department had 8,912 overdue applications or other paperwork as of Monday, down from 27,882 as of Nov. 27 and about 100,000 cases in June.

