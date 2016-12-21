Salesforce Security CTO: 'We Need To Change The Way We Build Everything' To Ensure IoT Security
The Internet of Things is not only creating more security vulnerabilities for various vertical markets - it's changing the way the industry needs to approach security, said Salesforce CTO Taher Elgamal. Elgamal, speaking Tuesday at IEEE World Forum of IoT, which takes place this week in Reston, Virginia, said that the concept of threat modeling is changing for the industry because security experts are still trying to understand the full spectrum of attacks on connected devices.
