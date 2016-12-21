Reston: Santa Claus Came to Town

Now in its 26th year, the parade has been nominated for USA TODAY's 10 Best Holiday Parades, which allows readers to cast votes for the 20 nominees once per day until the polls close on Monday, Dec. 5, at noon. Each year with much fanfare, about 10,000 spectators come to watch the hour-long parade, which boasted 60 groups of about 1,500 participants this year, said Angie Goff of NBC4 News, who emceed at a grandstand at Fountain Square as the groups proceeded down the half-mile parade route.

