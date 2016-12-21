Reston: Santa Claus Came to Town

Reston: Santa Claus Came to Town

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 1 Read more: Alexandria Gazette-Packet

Now in its 26th year, the parade has been nominated for USA TODAY's 10 Best Holiday Parades, which allows readers to cast votes for the 20 nominees once per day until the polls close on Monday, Dec. 5, at noon. Each year with much fanfare, about 10,000 spectators come to watch the hour-long parade, which boasted 60 groups of about 1,500 participants this year, said Angie Goff of NBC4 News, who emceed at a grandstand at Fountain Square as the groups proceeded down the half-mile parade route.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alexandria Gazette-Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Reston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Apartment for lease transfer (1bd/1bath) Dec 16 Deepreddy 1
News 5 wines to drink as the leaves fall (Oct '15) Dec 14 Farm Boy 14
News Attorney General: Hate crimes are stain on Amer... Dec 13 Speedieg 1
News Mark Zetts Honored for - Selfless Devotion' to ... Dec 10 Webster 2
10:10pm Oct '16 Nicolecouch92 1
ghost on Lawyers Rd (Feb '14) Oct '16 boo 6
News The Latest: Trump vows to expand 'depleted' arm... Oct '16 iamcuriousnow 5
See all Reston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Reston Forum Now

Reston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Reston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Reston, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,057 • Total comments across all topics: 277,299,152

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC