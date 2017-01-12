Police seek help locating - critical' missing Reston teen

Police in Fairfax County are asking for the public's help in locating a 17-year-old teen who was last seen in front of a Reston, Virginia, grocery store on Wednesday. Fairfax County police said 17-year-old Elliot Byrum was last seen near the North Point Giant in Reston around 2:50 p.m. Police said he never reported for work at the store.

