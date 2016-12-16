D.C.-area school systems cancel and delay Saturday activities in anticipation of freezing rain
A Fairfax County school bus makes its way down Baron Cameron Drive toward Village Road as snow falls in the DC area in Reston, Va. in January 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Reston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Apartment for lease transfer (1bd/1bath)
|Dec 16
|Deepreddy
|1
|5 wines to drink as the leaves fall (Oct '15)
|Dec 14
|Farm Boy
|14
|Attorney General: Hate crimes are stain on Amer...
|Dec 13
|Speedieg
|1
|Mark Zetts Honored for - Selfless Devotion' to ...
|Dec 10
|Webster
|2
|10:10pm
|Oct '16
|Nicolecouch92
|1
|ghost on Lawyers Rd (Feb '14)
|Oct '16
|boo
|6
|The Latest: Trump vows to expand 'depleted' arm...
|Oct '16
|iamcuriousnow
|5
Find what you want!
Search Reston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC