Cyber Vendor to Pay $1M Settlement for Bid Rigging

ThunderCat Technology, a Reston, Virginia-based tech firm offering big data analytics, cybersecurity and data center infrastructure services, solicited "inflated third-party bids," also known as "loser bids," for five contracts between September 2008 and February 2012, according to the General Services Administration's Office of the Inspector General. ThunderCat's payment will settle claims under the False Claims Act, Anti-Kickback Act and the Procurement Integrity Act for six contracts in total; five were awarded by the Homeland Security Department for U.S. Customs and Border Protection and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, and the last by GSA.

