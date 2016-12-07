Cast Announced for Much Ado About Nothing at NextStop
NextStop Theatre presents their first production of 2017, Shakespeare's "Much Ado About Nothing" starting January 19, 2017. Billed as "the original romantic comedy", the story of Beatrice and Benedick will be directed by Abigail Isaac Fine at NextStop's black box theatre in Herndon, Virginia.
