American College of Radiology Names Gold Medalists, Honorary Fellows...
Reston, VA - The American College of Radiology Board of Chancellors selected three innovators as 2017 Gold Medalists for their extraordinary service to the College or radiology. Honors will be bestowed during ACR 2017 - The Crossroads of Radiology A , which will be held May 21-25, 2017, in Washington, DC.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.
Add your comments below
Reston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Apartment for lease transfer (1bd/1bath)
|Dec 16
|Deepreddy
|1
|5 wines to drink as the leaves fall (Oct '15)
|Dec 14
|Farm Boy
|14
|Attorney General: Hate crimes are stain on Amer...
|Dec 13
|Speedieg
|1
|Mark Zetts Honored for - Selfless Devotion' to ...
|Dec 10
|Webster
|2
|10:10pm
|Oct '16
|Nicolecouch92
|1
|ghost on Lawyers Rd (Feb '14)
|Oct '16
|boo
|6
|The Latest: Trump vows to expand 'depleted' arm...
|Oct '16
|iamcuriousnow
|5
Find what you want!
Search Reston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC