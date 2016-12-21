Amanda Zehner MA'11 is weaving business with social responsibility
After completing the Sustainable and International Development Program at the Heller School for Social Policy and Management at Brandeis, Amanda Zehner MA'11 worked in international development throughout Central America. She became familiar with the dynamics of production and organizational structures for artisanal textile weavers in the region.
