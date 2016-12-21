Amanda Zehner MA'11 is weaving busine...

Amanda Zehner MA'11 is weaving business with social responsibility

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 2 Read more: Brandeis' News

After completing the Sustainable and International Development Program at the Heller School for Social Policy and Management at Brandeis, Amanda Zehner MA'11 worked in international development throughout Central America. She became familiar with the dynamics of production and organizational structures for artisanal textile weavers in the region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandeis' News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Reston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Apartment for lease transfer (1bd/1bath) Dec 16 Deepreddy 1
News 5 wines to drink as the leaves fall (Oct '15) Dec 14 Farm Boy 14
News Attorney General: Hate crimes are stain on Amer... Dec 13 Speedieg 1
News Mark Zetts Honored for - Selfless Devotion' to ... Dec 10 Webster 2
10:10pm Oct '16 Nicolecouch92 1
ghost on Lawyers Rd (Feb '14) Oct '16 boo 6
News The Latest: Trump vows to expand 'depleted' arm... Oct '16 iamcuriousnow 5
See all Reston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Reston Forum Now

Reston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Reston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Reston, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,083 • Total comments across all topics: 277,299,099

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC