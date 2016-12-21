Revature, USF launch no-cost online coding program

University of South Florida , a top-25 U.S. public research university, and Revature, a leading technology talent development company, today announced a strategic partnership to provide a breakthrough online coding program to all USF System students and alumni, as well as the opportunity to attend the company's immersive coding bootcamp, at no cost to individuals or the university. As a result of this partnership, USF students and alumni are offered a no-risk pathway to a high-demand technology career and Revature gains access to a newly trained talent pool.

