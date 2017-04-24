Missouri 17-year-old accused as adult...

Missouri 17-year-old accused as adult in woman's death

Wednesday Apr 26

A southwestern Missouri 17-year-old has been charged as an adult in the stabbing death of an 80-year-old woman. Trystan Westrip of Republic is charged in Greene County with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, first-degree tampering and second-degree arson.

